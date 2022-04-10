DU students experience the classroom of the future

The University of Denver's Collaboratory classroom is giving students hands-on learning and connections to industry professionals.

DENVER — The University of Denver is thinking ahead to the future by opening its Marion J. Crean Collaboratory classroom, a high-tech digital lab workspace that uses interactive and immersive screen technology to help teach courses like architecture, construction management and real estate.

The classroom is located on the third floor of the Daniels College of Business. Eric Holt is an associate professor of real estate and construction management in the school. He said the classroom is connecting academia and industry in ways it’s never been done before.

“It exposes students to what’s needed to work with the other professionals in the industry,” Holt said. “I can bring in construction and real estate technology, stuff that industry is starting to use in way of pitch decks, telling stories to their clients, property analysis.”

The Collaboratory – a combination of "collaboration" and "laboratory" -- is equipped with 18 feet of LCD screens called Liquid Galaxy and interactive touch screens called Bluescape that let students and educators collaborate on their work both in person and virtually.

“The technology in there helps them learn better, and that technology is not just locked into the room,” Holt said. “It’s very transferable. They can take it with them on their laptops, phones, iPads.”

Brian Waterman is the Executive Vice Chairman of Newmark, a global commercial real estate services company. He is one of the founding partners of the Collaboratory. He said the Collaboratory offers a world-class opportunity and setting where students and industry professionals can connect, learn and collaborate.

“The Collaboratory’s well-rounded, real-world approach to real estate education will contribute to a highly skilled talent pipeline ready to enter the workforce,” Waterman said. “That opportunity to help shape and mentor this exceptional talent pool was a major reason we wanted to support this groundbreaking approach.”

The digital lab opened on the DU campus at the beginning of the school year, helping students like first-year graduate transfer Will Dearing get acclimated to a new school.

“I started off at a university in Washington D.C. and then I transferred here to the University of Denver last spring,” Dearing said. “The resources being provided far exceeded what was being offered at my previous school.”

Dearing is studying real estate at the university and said the Collaboratory classroom gives him a reason to always want to come to class.

“It makes that transition into the professional workforce that much more seamless,” Dearing said. “That gives us a step ahead of other programs around the nation, because now we’re not only collaborating with one another in terms of student to student, but now we’re collaborating with student to professional and I think that really gives you the one-up.”

There are currently five classes that use the space, teaching more than 200 students this quarter. Holt said the goal is to give students a better hands-on learning experience while learning cutting-edge technology to prepare his students for what’s next after graduation.

“It creates the community that we’re trying to foster,” Holt said. “It’s a really comfortable space. Students love to hang out there. it’s my favorite place to teach on campus now.”