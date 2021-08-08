'Increased tensions' over Eagle County Schools mask policy sees response from deputies

Eagle County deputies will be at schools in the district, with a focus on middle and elementary schools, the sheriff's office said.

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. — The Eagle County Sheriff's Office (ECSO) will have deputies at all schools in the Eagle County Schools district to "keep the peace" amid concerns stemming from the district's updated mask policy, the sheriff's office said.

A spokeswoman for ECSO said that additional deputies will be at all schools in the district, with a focus on middle and elementary schools. ECSO already has resource officers at two of its high schools, she said.

>Video above: Cherry Creek parents petition school district to require mask-wearing.

This is in response to what the sheriff's office described as "increased tensions" over the district's mask policy, according to an ECSO news release.

The ECSO spokeswoman said they have not heard about any threats of violence, but there has been talk on both sides of the mask issue of a possible walkout or protest.

In an Aug. 9 post on the school district's Facebook page, the district announced that masks would not be required, citing "high vaccination rates and minimal spread among youth."

On Friday, Aug. 13, the district updated its policy to require masks for students, staff members and visitors, the district said in a Facebook post.

ECSO said it is preparing for peaceful protests outside of schools on Monday. Deputies plan to be outside of schools to help students get off buses and cross crosswalks safely as they get to school, the spokeswoman said.

"Our goal is the same as yours, getting our children back to school safely," ECSO says in a news release. "Law enforcement is requesting that persons who are wishing to express their opinions not interfere or interrupt the freedom of movement and the functions of the schools."

ECSO plans to issue reminders or warnings that people are allowed to be there but not to disrupt school, she said.

