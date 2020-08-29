Eagle County Schools: ‘Community-wide notification will not be our practice’ on COVID-19 outbreaks

Parents of students in buildings with recent outbreaks will be notified moving forward.

VAIL, Colo. — Saying the school district needs to “guard against emotional manipulation due to attention grabbing headlines,” Eagle County Schools on Thursday informed parents that the district will not issue community-wide notification when COVID-19 outbreaks occur in schools.

> Video above: Several districts report technology glitches as remote learning begins in some Colorado schools

Superintendent Philip Qualman, in a letter to parents and staff which referenced a vaildaily.com story published on Wednesday, confirmed an outbreak did occur at Battle Mountain High School in the days leading up to the school’s Aug. 24 opening. But Qualman also said there is not a current outbreak at the school, despite the school’s listing as an active COVID-19 outbreak area in the state of Colorado’s weekly data update, issued Wednesday. The update says the illnesses were determined to be an outbreak on Aug. 19.

“Outbreaks (two or more cases) will happen throughout the year,” Qualman wrote. “We have plans in place to manage them, and as a community, we should resist panic when they occur.”

Parents of students at Battle Mountain High School were not notified of the most recent outbreak because school was not yet in session, Qualman wrote, adding that parents will be notified moving forward.