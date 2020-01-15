DENVER — Swansea Elementary School in north Denver will be closed on Wednesday because of an electrical fire.

Denver Public Schools (DPS) spokesperson Will Jones confirmed that all classes and school activities are canceled for the day.

"We will provide families with updates as soon as we have more information on the status of the building," a Facebook post from the school says.

No other details surrounding the fire have been released. The school is located at 4650 Columbine Street in Denver.

