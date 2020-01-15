DENVER — Swansea Elementary School in north Denver will be closed for the rest of the week due to damage from an electrical fire Wednesday.

Denver Public Schools (DPS) spokesperson Will Jones said an Xcel energy transformer failed at around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday. When it was repaired and reconnected, a spike in the electricity severely damaged the electrical system at the school.

Ceilings and carpeting in some classrooms were damaged, Jones said. Those ceiling tiles and parts of the flooring will need to be cleaned or replaced before classes can resume.

Jones did not know specifically how many classrooms had been damaged.

Electricians are inspecting panels and circuits throughout the school to make sure it’s safe before students return, according to Jones. They’re also checking the kitchen to make sure it’s fully functional so the children can eat.

There is no estimate for how much the repairs will cost the school and district.

Swansea Elementary School is located at 4650 Columbine Street in Denver.

