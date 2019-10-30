AURORA, Colo. — An Aurora elementary school student brought an unloaded gun onto a school bus and showed it to another child on Tuesday, according to a message sent from the school to families.

The student, who was not identified in the letter, attends Polton Elementary School in the Cherry Creek School District.

The school contacted police after someone reported the incident, the message says. The student and weapon were then found.

"We are sharing this information with you to keep you informed about situations related to student safety at your child’s school," the message reads. "We thank police and district security for their swift response to this incident. The safety and security of our students is always our highest priority."

Polton Elementary School is located at 2985 S Oakland St. in Aurora.

