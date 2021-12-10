Virtual learning is only available to students with COVID; this mom wants that changed

SVVSD allows students who are quarantining from COVID-19 to virtually participate in class, but for other instances, a student who misses class can't participate.

ERIE, Colo. — An Erie High School parent says her son wasn't allowed to do virtual learning when he was home sick because he didn't have COVID-19. She wants the school district to change that policy.

Currently, St. Vrain Valley School District (SVVSD) allows students who are quarantining from COVID-19 to virtually participate in class, but for other instances where students miss class, they cannot participate.

It is a school policy that has frustrated parent Shauna Green. Green's son was recently sent home from school with a cough and missed a week of classes.

"If we're going to be really respecting everybody, and this virus that is going around, something has to happen so the kids can continue having education," she said.

"It doesn’t make sense to me. I think that every student deserves to have an education whether or not they’ve had COVID exposure."

In an emailed statement to 9NEWS, SVVSD said allowing any kid to virtually learn whenever they need to miss a class would require the district to go back to a hybrid learning model and would require teachers to balance in-person and virtual teaching full time.

The district said they allow quarantined students to virtually learn because they're usually out of the classroom for an extended period of time compared to students staying home for a day or two because they are waiting for the results of a COVID-19 test or need to miss school for other reasons.

But Green questions why not have others help if they can.

"If they're asking for parents to come in and substitute, why not us? Get parents to come in and volunteer and videotape," she said.

"The teachers, they've been so overworked, they don't want to make them feel more pressure; I get that. So call on the community – it's time to."

When 9NEWS asked St. Vrain Valley Schools if they plan to change the virtual learning policy, a spokesperson said any student that misses school because they're sick will have an excused absence and will be able to access their schoolwork on their iPads.