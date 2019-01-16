The Aurora Public School District celebrated a first in its history in 2018 when all 78 seniors at Aurora West College Preparatory Academy walked across the stage and received their diplomas.

The news Wednesday comes as the Colorado Department of Education (CDE) on Tuesday released its 2018, graduation rates for districts across the state. Colorado's four-year graduation rate increased to 80.7 percent in 2018, up 1.7 percent compared to 2017.

APS hosted a surprise assembly Tuesday at Aurora West College Preparatory Academy to honor the students.

"When you establish high expectations and follow up with high levels of support, every student is able to shape a successful future," said Principal Taya Tselolikhin.

APS achieved a 4-year graduation rate of 76.5 percent, a rate that accounts for all schools in the district. That's a 8.9 percent increase compared to 2017.

Below are the four-year graduation rates for the state's 10 largest school district (based on number of students enrolled):

Denver Public School District: 70.2 percent

Jefferson County School District No. R-1: 85.3 percent

Douglas County School District No. RE-1: 90.8 percent

Cherry Creek School District: 89.5 percent:

Aurora Public School District: 76.5 percent

Adams 12 Five Star Schools: 76.5 percent

St. Vrain Valley School District: 86.1 percent

Boulder Valley School District: 92.1 percent

Poudre School District: 84.0 percent

Colorado Springs School District No. 11: 70.1 percent

