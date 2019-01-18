DENVER — While people wait to see if a teacher strike can be avoided, Bernie Lopez offers his support. He's a retired teacher who knows what it's like to be on strike.

"It was extremely, extremely scary," Lopez said. "I thought there was a possibility I would lose my job."

The last Denver teacher strike was in the fall of 1994. Lopez was one of those teachers on the picket line. He says teachers were fighting for more pay and more power, not that much different than the struggle today.

Denver Classroom Teachers Association Lead Negotiator Rob Gould put a new deal on the table for the district to consider, a deal that if accepted would avert a strike.

"We mentioned that we were willing to consider a lot of things, a lot of your ideas, a lot of what you might want to do if you were willing to look at structure like other districts," Gould said.

RELATED: Negotiations continue between Denver teachers, school district

The main sticking points are base salary, incentives for teachers, and a simplified pay system.

Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER Thank You for signing up for the 9NEWSLETTER Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Please make sure to check your email inbox for an email to confirm the signup process. Please try again later.

Submit

Superintendent Susana Cordova says she wants to give the union proposal due consideration.

"I would ask probably for a little grace in return knowing we want to be as thoughtful as we can in looking at your proposal and looking at how we understand it to work to determine how we want to respond," Cordova said.

If a deal cannot be reached by midnight Friday, the union will hold a strike vote on Saturday. If the teachers vote to strike, the superintendent says she will ask the state to intervene. But, after two years of negotiations, the state may not have any reason to step in. If the state does not get involved, the teachers can start walking the picket line on January 28.

Lopez feels like history is repeating itself.

"I'm fighting for teachers. We need to recognize and we need to honor them. We need to compensate them for what they are worth, what they do," Lopez said.

RELATED: Denver teachers may vote to strike in 9 days

RELATED: DPS, teachers continue to negotiate as strike looms

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS