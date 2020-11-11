Following a first-generation college student during her first year at CU Boulder

Jocelyn Gonzalez graduated from John F. Kennedy High School in Denver and is now the first person in her family to pursue a college degree.

BOULDER, Colo. — Meet Jocelyn Gonzalez. She's a Denver Scholarship Foundation Award winner and first-generation student who recently graduated from John F. Kennedy High School.

Her parents are both from Jalisco, Mexico and moved here in 1998 with hopes of a better life for their children.

She's starting her first year studying architectural engineering at the University of Colorado Boulder. She's enrolled full time and taking 16 credit hours while living on a campus that went into quarantine because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

9NEWS Photojournalist Byron Reed has been following Gonzalez and sharing her experience as a first-generation college student in what has been a unique year.

Watch Byron's past stories below.

PART I: OCTOBER

PART II: NOVEMBER