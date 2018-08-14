BRIGHTON — Tuesday marked the first day back for the remaining students of School District 27J.

Elementary schoolers and kindergartners had one more day of summer break due to the district's new four-day week schedule.

It's a move the district said it made in an effort to save money as well as to attract and retain teachers. It follows the six failed attempts to get more money through bond elections. By dropping Monday from each week's class schedule, the district announced it hopes to save around $1 million a year.

In April, the school district saw a surge in teachers applying to work at its schools. It credited the uptick to the appeal of the new schedule.

The change to a four-day week was met with some pushback from parents who were forced to find child care for every Monday. 9NEWS reached out to several facilities Monday and was told enrollment didn't seem to be affected by the school district's decision.

For anyone still looking for child care, School District 27J offered its own services. Their program is an extension of the district's already-existing before and after-school program. It costs $30.

School District 27J serves almost 18,000 students from Brighton, Commerce City, Henderson and Thornton as well as portions of unincorporated portions of Adams, Broomfield and Weld counties.

© 2018 KUSA-TV