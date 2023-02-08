Free meals for all students coming to several Denver area school districts

A new state law will increase taxes for households who earn more than $300,000 to pay for school meals.

DENVER — School districts have another six weeks to opt in with the state to provide free meals for all students. It's called Healthy School Meals for All.

So far, the Colorado Department of Education told 9NEWS only 49 districts have opted in, but the state expects many more to do so. Jefferson County Public Schools, Cherry Creek School District, Adams 12 Five Star Schools, Aurora Public Schools and Denver Public Schools tell 9NEWS they plan to opt in.

"I can't wait to feed a ton more kids," said DPS Enterprise Management Executive Director Theresa Hafner.

In the coming school year, DPS will offer free breakfast and lunches to all students.

"All kids are eligible," Hafner said.

In November of 2022, 56% of Colorado voters approved Proposition FF, which means households who earn $300,000 or more will be taxed more to pay for school meals.

"There's a bunch of administrative work to do in the background, but it should be absolutely seamless for the families and the students," said Hafner.

Parents do not need to do anything for their kids to eat for free, but DPS wants parents to fill out the "You Benefit!" form.

"It would be helpful if the parents would fill out the form, but there's no requirement, there's no compulsion," said Hafner.

DPS changed the form after questions from 9NEWS. It had told parents, "Your children may qualify for Meal Benefits." The form also listed meal prices.

The new form changed "Meal Benefits" to "Additional Benefits" and eliminated the meal prices.

DPS wants parents to know they do not have to fill the form out for a student to eat school lunch or breakfast, but they want parents to fill it out.

"It's not an application for meal benefits. It's more just to maximize the funding the district receives as far as per pupil funding, but it has nothing to do with the meal anymore," Hafner said.