Two school districts closed Friday due to staffing shortages

Boulder Valley and Adams 14 school districts both said schools will be closed the day after Veterans Day due to staffing challenges.

BOULDER, Colo. — Two Colorado school districts will be closed Friday due to staffing shortages.

Boulder Valley School District and Adams 14 both sent letters to families saying all schools in their districts will be closed on Friday. Schools are also closed Thursday in observance of Veterans Day.

"As you may know BVSD and other school districts across the state have been facing critical staffing shortages throughout this year – especially when it comes to substitute teachers, bus drivers, child care and food service workers," Boulder Valley superintendent Rob Anderson said in a letter to parents. "To date, thanks to the outstanding efforts of our teachers and staff – who have truly gone above and beyond in their flexibility and creativity to cover the gaps – we have largely been able to avoid impacts to our students during the school day."

> The video above is from September.

A Boulder Valley spokesperson said more staff are scheduled to be absent Friday than the number of substitutes available--which is also fewer than normal.

"Unfortunately, in a quirk of scheduling our academic calendar left Friday as a floating day of school. While we do have a robust review and input process to develop our school calendars, we did not realize at the time of approving this calendar the staffing shortages we would be facing this year," Anderson said in the letter.

Adams County School District 14 made a similar decision, saying "Friday is posing a staffing challenge that we will not be able to overcome."

"Similar to school districts throughout Colorado, Adams 14 has been facing staffing shortages this year, especially with our substitute teachers and transportation and nutrition services departments. We would like to thank our school and district staff, who have gone above and beyond to cover the staffing shortages," the district said in a letter to parents.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Education stories from 9NEWS