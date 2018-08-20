Fort Collins Coloradoan — Joanna Kruse moved to Colorado from Illinois in early August. Her husband, Joe, spent the last year looking for a new job and finally landed one, she said, so they packed up and moved to Fort Collins.

Kruse planned to enroll her daughter, Celia, in full-day kindergarten at Zach Elementary School, but then she learned about the cost of tuition. Her former school district in Illinois covered the full cost of attendance. In districts across Colorado, however, full-day kindergarten is a luxury item that many families must pay for.

Colorado doesn't require kids to attend kindergarten and only covers the cost of providing instruction for a little more than half a day. The Colorado Department of Education doesn't require school districts to offer full-day kindergarten programming.

Districts that choose to offer full-day kindergarten cover the added cost by charging tuition, absorbing it in their budgets — at the expense of funding other programming — or by seeking outside funding.

