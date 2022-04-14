State considers future of Adams 14 school district

Adams 14 has been struggling with its accreditation rating since 2010, and was ordered to work with an outside manager to turn student performance around.

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo — The Colorado State Board of Education is deciding what to do with the Adams 14 school district after the district fired a consulting firm it was ordered to work with.

Adams 14 has been struggling with its accreditation rating since 2010, and was ordered to work with an outside manager to turn student performance around.

In January, the school district fired that consulting company, MGT. The district said there was a "pattern of misconduct" by MGT, which resulted in their firing. The district also claimed MGT was making decisions without the school board's approval.

The board is meeting Thursday to consider the future of the district.

The board heard from the school district as well as an independent review board on recommendations on how to move forward. The review board completed a report on the status of student learning in the district.

The report said district enrollment numbers have dropped every single year for the last five years, and a high percentage of students were not meeting expectations on testing.

The district argued the numbers were skewed and academic growth data shows the district is moving in a positive direction. They also said the state board was discriminatory during their reporting process, showed up late to meetings with Spanish-speaking parents and did not provide translators to a predominantly Hispanic district.

The commissioner of education and the district acknowledged there has been a rift between the district parents and the school board.

“I want you to know that I hear you and I’m sorry for our words and actions that made you feel less than or undeserving. We actually feel the opposite, and that is one of the reasons why we have such a laser-like focus on exploring options to get students what they need,” Commissioner of Education Dr. Katy Anthes said.

“We wish to look directly at the narrative that was just presented by colleagues from the state board and ensure that the community hears the full picture of what it means and the implications as you all consider this important decision,” Dr. Robert Lundin with Adams 14 said.

The school district suggested they work with a different management company. They said they hope to have the relationship be more of a partnership rather than having someone oversee the district and make their decisions. Thursday morning, the board entertained the idea, but no final decision was made.

The board may also discuss the accreditation status of the district Thursday evening. Some board members expressed interest in having it revoked.

