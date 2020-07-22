Here are the fall plans for Colorado school districts

Districts are offering a variety of in-person, remote and hybrid options for students.

DENVER — School districts across the state are working to determine what exactly learning will look like as they navigate through the COVID-19 pandemic.

The novel coronavirus forced the closure of all school buildings across the state in the spring and forced schools to end the year with remote learning. Now they're making plans for the fall and many school districts have said they will reopen for in-person at least for some students, while also making contingency plans in the event that buildings need to close again in the future.

Below is a roundup of the plans for school districts:

Denver Public School District

Denver Public Schools (DPS) will only offer remote learning for at least the first two weeks of school, which is set to begin Aug. 24. The district said they then plan to gradually return to in-person classes with an option for families to choose to continue online learning instead.

K-12 teachers will return Aug. 10 for a week of training, and then use the week of Aug. 17 to connect with students and plan for remote learning.

Cherry Creek School District

The Cherry Creek School District (CCSD) plans to offer full in-person learning to all its students while also making an online option available for those families who don't feel comfortable sending their children to school amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A requirement to wear masks, temperatures checks, block scheduling, no lockers and no field trips are among the many changes that will be put in place when students return.

Aurora Public Schools

Aurora Public School (APS) is delaying the start of the school year to provide professional development for teachers and school staff about remote learning, curricular resources and health guidelines. Students in grades 1-12 will begin on Aug. 18 and students in preschool and kindergarten will start on Aug. 24.

Students who attend elementary, middle and P-8 schools will all have the opportunity to attend school in person for full days, every day through a cohort model.

Students in high school will have the opportunity to attend school in person for half days, every day through a cohort model and block schedule.

Currently, APS is anticipating that students in grades 9 and 10 would attend in person in the mornings and then learn remotely in the afternoons. Students in grades 11 and 12 would learn remotely in the mornings and then attend in person in the afternoons.

A full online option is also an option for students.

Douglas County School District

The Douglas County School District (DCSD) has decided to delay the first day of school for the 2020-21 school year by one week. The first day of school will now be on Monday, Aug. 17.

Starting on Aug. 17, students will be returning for full-time, in-person learning. There will also be an eLearning option that families can choose if they prefer. The district will not offer a hybrid option.

Jefferson County School District

Currently, plans in Jeffco include 100% in-person learning with the option for remote learning instead, lunch in classrooms or other designated areas to support social distancing, and protocols including face coverings and reduced capacity on buses.

The teacher's union has called for the district to reconsider and begin the year with remote learning instead. The union and district are expected to meet and negotiate a solution by the end of the month.

Boulder Valley School District

Boulder Valley has identified 5 possible phases of reopening and plans to start in phase 3, which involves a hybrid schedule of in-person and online classes. They could then switch between other phases depending on data and how the virus progresses.

All grades will have a home learning day on Mondays while buildings are cleaned; then students are split into two groups, A and B, and will switch off in-person and online learning the remainder of the school week.

The district will also open one week later on Aug. 26 to allow for teacher training and classroom setups.

Mapleton Public Schools

In early June, the Mapleton Board of Education unanimously approved a resolution in to reopen on Aug. 27, with in-person, five-days-a-week instruction.

They'll also offer students the option to enroll in Mapleton Online, a new K-12 online school that will focus on standards-based, project-based and individualized learning.

Westminster Public Schools

The Westminster Public Schools Board of Education adopted a plan to reopen schools in mid-August with in-person five-day a week instruction while also offering students the option to enroll in the Westminster K-12 Virtual Academy.

The plan to reopen as “close to normal” as possible includes significant safety measures designed to protect the health and well-being of students and staff.

Littleton School District

Classes in Littleton will now begin on Aug. 24 instead of Aug. 13, as originally planned, according to the superintendent.

They'll also offer in-person and 100% online classes for the coming year. Families who choose online learning now will not be allowed to transition to in-person at any time during the school year, according to the district.

While details weren't released, the district said due to physical distancing limitations on buses it would be necessary for "significantly more" parents to transport their students to and from school.

Thompson Schools

Students in the Thompson School district will be able to return to in-person classes five days a week. A fully online option will also be available for families that prefer it.

Greeley-Evans School District

The Greeley-Evans School District is planning to reopen for in-person learning in the fall.

School will begin for students in grades 1-12 on Monday, Aug. 17. School will begin for Kindergarten students on Wednesday, Aug. 19.