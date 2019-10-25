COLORADO, USA — Due to the upcoming cold temperatures, the Colorado Bandmasters Association (CBA) canceled the 2019 4A/5A State Championships scheduled for Oct. 28 and 29.

In a website post Friday, the bandmasters association said they do not plan on rescheduling the championship, originally scheduled to be held at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, due to stadium availability and other factors.

Jefferson County Band directors and the district put together a last-minute marching band festival on Saturday starting from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Trail Blazer's Stadium located at Kipling Street and 6th Avenue.

Each band will be performing in 15-minute slots.

Six Jefferson County marching bands who were going to perform at the state championship will be at the band festival.

Bear Creek High School

Dakota Ridge High School

Arvada West High School

Columbine High School

Chatfield High School

Lakewood High School

"These kids have been working hard on their shows for months, and one of the many things they've been taught is to roll with the punches, stand proud and do their best under any circumstances," said Cathy Proctor, mother of a student performing with the Dakota Ridge High School marching band. "They'll demonstrate that on Saturday."

