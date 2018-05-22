With education funding and teacher pay much in the news lately, the U.S. Census Bureau is out with a timely set of tables showing that Colorado ranks in the lower third among the states in public-school spending per pupil.

The tables, released Monday, show Colorado coming in at No. 39 nationally among the 50 states and the District of Columbia fin fiscal-year 2016, with per-pupil spending in public elementary and high schools averaging $9,575.

That’s well behind the national per-pupil spending average of $11,762.

Only Alabama, South Dakota, Texas, Nevada, Florida, Tennessee, North Carolina, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Arizona, Idaho and Utah finish behind Colorado in per-pupil school expenditures; Utah takes last place with average spending of $6,953, the Census Bureau reports.

