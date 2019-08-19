COLORADO, USA — Students in Colorado are heading back to school with above average, even potentially record-breaking temperatures in the forecast.

A study out of Harvard last May shows that for every 1 degree temperature increase in the classroom, the students’ ability to learn decreased by 1%.

The study also found that air conditioning in schools “all but completely eliminated the impact of heat.”

Temperatures Monday are forecast to be in the upper 90s, well above the average of 87 degrees for Aug. 19.

Temperatures are expected to stay above average Tuesday before dropping back into the 80s for Wednesday.

