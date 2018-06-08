KUSA — It is back to school time. And with it, is getting your kids back on the school sleep schedule. Here are some tips to start the transition.

Why is sleep so important for our children and teens?

Just like with adults, kids use sleep as a way to rejuvenate and recharge our bodies. Not getting enough sleep can lead to problems with attention, memory, concentration, completing tasks, overall mental health (all important for school). Being sleep-deprived also puts kids at risk for becoming overweight and obese. We make poorer eating choices and are less likely to exercise when we are tired. It is also linked to high blood pressure, depression and even suicidality.

What are the recommendations for how many hours of sleep school-age children should be getting every night and some tips for parents to get them on a schedule again?

According to the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, children 6-12 years old should get about 9-12 hours of sleep per night. Kids 13-18 should get 8-10 hours of sleep.

• Ease back into your school sleep schedule. Push bedtime 15-30 minutes earlier each day over a 7-10 day period.

• Unwind and relax before bedtime. Baths for younger kids, putting away the electronics/TV/video games for older kids, reading books, mindfulness/breathing exercises are some options.

• Start to get them up earlier each day. Going to bed on time will help, but start your school day routine about a week earlier so it isn’t quite as painful on that first day back.

• Physical activity right before bed can keep kids up. Encourage exercise in the morning, and get them into a healthy routine.

• Avoid caffeine and big meals right before bed. The gut needs to work overtime to digest food later at night. Move up mealtime at least 2 hours before bedtime if possible.

Should I allow my kids to catch up on sleep during the weekends?

Research is mixed on this. One of the problems with sleeping in on the weekends is that it gets kids out of their schedules. Then, on Sunday night, it is more difficult to get kids to bed at their usual times.

Napping during the weekends can also disrupt your child/teen’s normal sleep times as well. And, although you can try to “catch up” on the weekends, both for adults and kids, it is no substitute for getting the right amount of shut-eye every night.

© 2018 KUSA-TV