DENVER — Parents continue to question what happened on a Denver Public Schools (DPS) bus that lead to a physical altercation Sept. 18 between parents and two bus employees.

Qaedah Perron is the mother of a 6th-grade student who was on that bus.

She said she was on the phone with her daughter when she heard crying and screaming.

"That's when I hear my child say, 'he's touching everybody' and I'm like 'why?' 'He said he's going to call the police, he said they're going to go to juvenile hall' and immediately as he's grabbing her, my child says, 'let me go.'"

DPS told 9NEWS it's looking into all allegations made by students or parents, including one of inappropriate touching.

The Denver Police Department (DPD) is investigating the incident caught on tape -- the video shows a bus employee standing on the back of a school bus near the 2900 block of Kearney Street about 4:30 p.m. Sept. 18. The video, shot by a witness to the incident, appears to show children screaming and crying on the bus, and a driver and aide trying to keep the kids on the bus.

A DPD probable cause statement released Monday morning says the driver and the bus aide said they had pulled over when some of the students on the bus became unruly.

"I can't even watch the video hardly anymore because it makes me sick," Perron said. "It's heartbreaking, you know, these kids don't deserve that."

She said she doesn't want the students' voices to go unheard.

Perron said that watching the video, she understands why that mother got on that bus.

"When you put a mother in a position, and parents in positions like that, to hear their children being held against their will when they're clearly stating, 'mommy, mommy please help me' if you do not understand the basic maternal instinct of that, then you're missing the total point of the whole ordeal," she said.

DPS Superintendent Susana Cordova sent a letter to parents this week saying she was really upset with the way the situation was handled.

She wrote in the letter that she's seen the video from inside the bus and that it's clear the situation should not have escalated.

In the letter, Cordova said a bus aide was "talking to a small group of students about behavior that the aide felt was too loud and disruptive."

That conversation escalated to the point where students were texting their parents with concerns about the situation, Cordova said.

Both DPS and DPD continue to investigate what happened.

The two bus employees and a child's mother, Brandi Martin, were taken by ambulance to the hospital. Martin was later arrested.

DPD said it's looking into what charges, if any, Martin or anyone else involved might face.

DPS said the two bus employees have since been placed on administrative leave.

DPS is giving families the opportunity to meet and talk about the bus incident during Denver Green School's Cultural Festival at 6 p.m. Sept. 26. Cordova will be hosting a meeting just for DGS families at the conclusion of the festival.

