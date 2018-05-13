Thousands of teachers will take their voice to Raleigh, North Carolina on Wednesday for the "March for Students and Rally for Respect" event.

Several Triad and other North Carolina school systems are shut down for the day because of the number of teachers who have requested the day off to attend.

Thursday, a Stokes County teacher posted a copy of his May pay in a Facebook post and shared some raw emotions about what teachers in the state are paid.

Nick Cols wanted everyone reading this to know his principal and superintendent are very supportive of teachers who are attending. Cols said he won't be going to the rally, because he can't afford to take the day off and lose the pay.

Cols was issued a paycheck on April 30 for $1,715.81. He says that’s his take-home pay after taxes, insurance and childcare fees were automatically removed. He says that has to last until his next paycheck on May 31. That's 32 days and when you do the math that equals about $53 per day.

Read Cols' Facebook post in its entirety to get his take on his chosen field, teacher pay and the rally in Raleigh.

