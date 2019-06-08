DENVER — As kids go back to class from summer break, and as the country lives in the aftermath of shootings in schools and public areas, districts across Colorado are making changes to make sure students, parents and teachers feel safe.

Throughout August, 9NEWS Mornings will highlight some of the programs that districts are implementing in the Denver metro area. Many of these programs have never been done before.

For example, Douglas County has a new Youth Community Response Team that will focus on getting kids in crisis help in school.

Jefferson County has created a Nurse Response Team, where school nurses are trained in tactical procedure with law enforcement.

You can find your district’s safety policy by interacting with the map below.

Can't see the map? Click here: bit.ly/2YOl1UM

