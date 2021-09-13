Third party group completes investigation into allegations against Tay Anderson

The Denver Public Schools board hired the group in April to look into sexual misconduct allegations against board member Tay Anderson.

DENVER — A third party group hired by the Denver Public Schools Board of Education to look into sexual misconduct allegations against board member Tay Anderson has completed its investigation.

The Investigative Law Group (ILG) delivered its completed report to the DPS Board of Education's counsel on Monday, according to a board spokesman. Board members are expected to receive and begin reviewing the 96-page document on Monday.

The board's counsel will partially redact the report to protect the privacy of the students who participated in the investigation. Anderson will receive the redacted report on Tuesday, according to the spokesman.

On Wednesday, the ILG report will be released to the public, along with a statement from the DPS board. The report will be published on the board's website.

The DPS board launched the third-party investigation in April, after the community organization Black Lives Matter 5280 said that in late February, a woman came forward alleging that Anderson "is the perpetrator of her sexual assault."

The group later said more women had come forward, and a woman named Mary-Katherine Brooks Fleming asserted during testimony before a legislative panel that 62 victims had come to her claiming abuse ranging from unwanted touching to violent rapes. Although she did not name Anderson by name, it was widely reported that he was the subject of her allegations.

Anderson stepped back from his board duties on May 30, saying he would wait for the investigation to be completed before returning. On July 14, he announced he would return to his board duties, saying the investigation "has bogged down, drifted into new areas, and dragged well past the timeline that was agreed to."

Anderson has said he does not believe investigators will find any evidence that he sexually assaulted someone.

“No credible evidence has emerged to support any allegations of sexual misconduct by me," Anderson said in a letter announcing his return to the board in July. "I have not been arrested, charged, or even contacted by any law enforcement agency regarding any of these false claims against me.”

