JeffCo students will have an option for remote learning days instead of snow days going forward

The district said the move is an effort to maximize academic instruction.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The Jefferson County Public School District has decided they will add the option to implement remote learning for all students instead of calling a snow day when it's unsafe to come into the classroom.

A release from the district says district-wide remote days will be able to be called when conditions require the closure of district facilities due to weather, poor travel conditions or other urgent issues from this point forward.

Though not perfect, Jeffco said that during the COVID-19 pandemic their experience with remote learning has served as evidence that they can pivot from in-person to remote learning.

"We feel it's important to do whatever we can to maximize academic instruction and support student learning," the release says.

To prepare for a district-wide remote day, Jeffco offered this guide:

District school leaders/principals will be notified the day before the anticipated storm arrives in order to plan for a district-wide remote day.

The final decision for a district-wide remote day will not be made until late that night or in the early morning, the day of the expected storm, which follows the current weather-related decision-making process.

Staff and families will be notified as soon as possible about the final decision. Messages will be sent to the community, and the media will be notified the night before or at approximately 5:30 - 6 a.m. the day of the storm.

On a district-wide remote day, students who have been attending in-person classes will have a remote learning day.

Teachers will work with students attending school in-person to take home devices and materials to learn from home. Teachers will plan their lessons for a remote day and work to accommodate the needs of their students.

All remote-only learners will continue their learning as usual.

Students who do not have access to a device and/or internet access from home can have their attendance excused according to the normal absence notification protocol for their school

During a district-wide remote day, Jeffco said all district schools and office buildings will be closed. Staff in the central administrative facilities will work remotely. The school-based instructional support staff will also work remotely.

At the direction of their supervisor, Jeffco's physical operations staff should report for work as they would during a normal "snow or emergency day."