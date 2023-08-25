Jeffco Public Schools considers closure of 2 additional schools with low enrollment

The board is recommending the closure of Coal Creek Canyon K-8 and Arvada K-8 which would impact about 524 students and 97 staff members.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Less than a year after closing 16 schools, Jeffco Public Schools said it's considering additional closures due to declining enrollment.

The closures were discussed in a board meeting Thursday night. The board is recommending the closure of Coal Creek Canyon K-8 and Arvada K-8. The closures would impact about 524 students and 97 staff members, according to a presentation from the board. The closure recommendation for Coal Creek Canyon includes the following:

Starting in the 2024-25 school year Three Creeks K-8 will be the designated neighborhood school for grades 6-8 for students residing in the Jeffco portion of Coal Creek Canyon

Starting in the 2024-25 OR 2025-26 school year Three Creeks K-8 will become the designated neighborhood school for grades K-5 for students residing in the Jeffco portion of Coal Creek Canyon

The district will support choice-enrolled students at CCCK8 to connect with their home districts or apply to enroll in a Jeffco school of their choice

The following changes could apply to students attending Arvada K-8.

Starting in the 2024-25 School Year Lawrence Elementary will be the K-5 designated neighborhood school for students residing in the current Arvada K-8 boundary area

Starting in the 2024-25 School Year North Arvada Middle School will be the 6-8 designated neighborhood school for students residing in the current Arvada K-8 boundary area, and the feeder school for Lawrence, Secrest, and Swanson Elementary Schools

The district will support choice-enrolled students at Arvada K-8 to enroll in their designated neighborhood school or apply to enroll in a Jeffco school of their choice

The Significant Support Needs (SSN) Center program, which serves students in grades 6-8, will move to Pomona

They're hosting two rounds of community meetings next month ahead of public hearings and a board vote in October.

The meetings related to the closure of Coal Creek Canyon K-8 will take place on Sept. 12 and 21 from 6:30-8:00 p.m. at Coal Creek Canyon K-8. Meetings about Arvada K-8 are set for Sept. 7 and 19 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Arvada K-8 library.

The public hearing for Coal Creek Canyon is on Oct. 2 at the school. The hearing for Arvada K-8 will take place the following day at Arvada High School.

Since the spring of 2021, the district has moved to close 19 schools. The board voted to close 16 of them last November.