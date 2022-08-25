Jeffco Schools staff expected to recommend closures, consolidated schools

District staff is expected to recommend schools for closure to the Jefferson County Board of Education because of under enrollment, decrease in school-aged children.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — At a special board of education meeting Thursday, district staff will recommend schools for closure because of under enrollment and a declining elementary school student population.

In the state's second-largest school district that can accommodate 96,000 students, only 69,000 students are currently enrolled in 155 neighborhood schools.

Jeffco Public Schools began conversations about closing and consolidating some of its schools amid declining enrollment in July. The district already abruptly closed two elementary schools, Fitzmorris and Allendale in Arvada, at the end of the last school year.

A July presentation to the school board showed the state's second-largest district had the largest decline in student population in the state, losing more than 5,000 students between 2019 and 2022.

Jeffco Superintendent Tracy Dorland spoke at the July board meeting about 49 elementary schools -- more than half of the district's elementary schools -- with fewer than 250 students and/or a building utilization of 60% or less.

Thirty-nine percent of the district’s excess capacity is at the elementary school level. Find enrollment data for individual schools.

"To be a thriving district where all students achieve their biggest dreams, we must build on our many bright spots and confront our challenges through the lens of opportunity," the presentation read.

The district's timeline for potential school closures and consolidations is:

A superintendent recommendation delivered to the board on Aug. 25. Schools will be named for consolidation and other related actions will be recommended.

Community conversations held in September and October.

Public hearings on consolidations the week of Oct. 24.

A board vote is expected on Nov. 10.

The district shared background in the Thursday board's special meeting agenda, and cites 2020 Census data to explain a population increase in Jefferson County that shows 55,854 new residents moved in between 2000-2020.

But the district said the population of school-aged kids (5-19) decreased by nearly 30,000 kids. The population of children five and under also went down.

"In 2020 the lowest number of births in 15 years was recorded. There are significantly fewer school-aged children in Jeffco today than 20 years ago," states the agenda.

The district's "Regional Opportunities for Thriving Schools" plan is the district's response on how to roll out school closures and consolidations.

The plan includes a Nov. 2022 consolidation plan to:

Avoid future emergency spring closure decisions for schools.

Move the district toward a future where all elementary schools are thriving with foundational programming that is more equitable across our different elementary schools

Lay the groundwork for Phase II Regional Opportunities for Thriving Schools with a focus on bringing regional cohesion, PK-12, with a vision toward the future.

Authentically engage families, students, staff and community in the conversation and process.

Provide information and time to respect families who will make decisions in the choice process.