Some parents object to requiring masks in school for non-vaccinated students

At this time, Jeffco Public Schools' policy will require masks for students 12 and over who have not received the COVID-19 vaccine.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — Though it is the middle of summer for Jeffco Public Schools, Jarah Montoya is thinking about the fall.

"I don't feel like it's anyone's position to tell me what I need to do with my kids' health," Montoya said.

Brooklyn will return to Chatfield Senior High School this fall. Wyatt is headed to Deer Creek Middle School. But Jeffco Public Schools sent an email to parents stating that all kids 12 and older who have not received the COVID-19 vaccine will be required to wear masks at school.

This is an issue for husband and father Marc Montoya.

"The reason I don't want to have my children get the vaccine or myself is, No. 1, this is not an FDA-approved vaccine," Marc Montoya said.

Jarah Montoya said wearing a mask is difficult for their kids.

"My daughter has asthma. My son has allergies. So, he can't breathe on a normal day," Jarah Montoya said.

Marc Montoya said that the mask policy also creates a stigma.

"We're essentially ostracizing children, and we're putting almost a scarlet letter on them saying, hey, if you haven't been vaccinated, you are putting a mask on," Marc Montoya said.

They said they think the policy also makes mental health issues due to the pandemic even worse.

"There's been two suicides in my kids' school in the past two weeks," Jarah Montoya said.

Neighboring school districts like Douglas County and Littleton have stated that masks will likely not be required in the fall. Jeffco Public Schools said nothing is finalized. The same goes for the Aurora, Cherry Creek and Boulder school districts.

"What I'm trying to keep is our freedom of choice here," Marc Montoya said.

The Montoyas said they might have to home school or transfer their children to another district if Jeffco doesn't change its policy.

"I know I speak for many others parents," Jarah Montoya said. "I know there's other parents out there who feel the same way."

Tammy Schiff, chief communications officer for Jeffco Public Schools, said the district will likely finalize its decision in mid-August. She said the district is encouraging families to voice their concerns to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE).

"I don't care if you have the vaccine, that's great," Marc Montoya said. "But why do you care if I don't?"

