Power outages force some Jeffco mountain school buildings to close Friday

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — School buildings in the Evergreen and Conifer areas within the Jefferson County School District were closed Friday due to extensive power outages caused by the snow storm that rolled through the area Thursday evening through Friday morning.
A Jeffco schools spokesperson said middle and high school students were already scheduled for asynchronous learning Friday. The district asked elementary students to try to continue online learning, but said they understand possible power outages at students' homes may present a challenge.
>Video above: Jefferson County introduces its new superintendent.
The school buildings that were impacted and closed Friday were:
- Bergen Meadow/Bergen Valley
- Coal Creek K-8
- Conifer High
- Elk Creek Elementary
- Evergreen High
- Evergreen Middle
- Marshdale Elementary
- Parmalee Elementary
- Ralston Elementary
- West Jeff Elementary
- West Jeff Middle
- Wilmot Elementary
Jeffco said busses from its west area transportation terminal were not running. so transportation to option schools like Connections Learning Center, Dennison, D'Evelyn, Jeffco Open, Manning, and Warren Tech would not be provided Friday.
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Education stories from 9NEWS
9NEWSLETTER
> Top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER right now to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.