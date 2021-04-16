Power outages force some Jeffco mountain school buildings to close Friday

The district asked elementary students to try to continue online learning. Middle and high school students were scheduled for asynchronous learning Friday.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — School buildings in the Evergreen and Conifer areas within the Jefferson County School District were closed Friday due to extensive power outages caused by the snow storm that rolled through the area Thursday evening through Friday morning.

A Jeffco schools spokesperson said middle and high school students were already scheduled for asynchronous learning Friday. The district asked elementary students to try to continue online learning, but said they understand possible power outages at students' homes may present a challenge.

The school buildings that were impacted and closed Friday were:

Bergen Meadow/Bergen Valley

Coal Creek K-8

Conifer High

Elk Creek Elementary

Evergreen High

Evergreen Middle

Marshdale Elementary

Parmalee Elementary

Ralston Elementary

West Jeff Elementary

West Jeff Middle

Wilmot Elementary

Jeffco said busses from its west area transportation terminal were not running. so transportation to option schools like Connections Learning Center, Dennison, D'Evelyn, Jeffco Open, Manning, and Warren Tech would not be provided Friday.

