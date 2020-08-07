Jeffco Schools planning for 100% in-person learning for fall with remote options

Plans include options for remote learning, lunch in classrooms and protocols including face coverings and reduced capacity on buses.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Jeffco Public Schools on Wednesday announced its restart plans for the 2020/21 school year.

Plans include 100% in-person learning with options for remote learning, lunch in classrooms or other designated areas to support social distancing, and protocols including face coverings and reduced capacity on buses.

Families are asked to fill out the district's Family Learning Model Preference Form to tell the district if they prefer to have 100% in-person learning or 100% remote/online learning.

The district's plans:

In-person earning: 100% in-person learning, five days a week, grades Pre K - 12.

100% in-person learning, five days a week, grades Pre K - 12. Remote learning: Families have the option of remote learning, grades Pre K - 12.

Families have the option of remote learning, grades Pre K - 12. Cohorts: Students will be grouped in cohorts during in-person learning.

Students will be grouped in cohorts during in-person learning. Food & nutrition: Meal service program available with a combination of in-school serving and a “grab & go” program. Students will eat in their classrooms or other designated areas to support social distancing.

Meal service program available with a combination of in-school serving and a “grab & go” program. Students will eat in their classrooms or other designated areas to support social distancing. Transportation: Bus transportation will be available for eligible students with new protocols including face coverings and reduced capacity of riders.

Bus transportation will be available for eligible students with new protocols including face coverings and reduced capacity of riders. Visitors: Volunteers, visitors or non-employees will not be allowed to enter the building during the school day.

Volunteers, visitors or non-employees will not be allowed to enter the building during the school day. Choice and electives: Guidelines to promote safe participation within all choice and elective programs including Visual Arts, Music, Choir, Band, Orchestra, PE, and Theatre will be communicated before the start of school.

Guidelines to promote safe participation within all choice and elective programs including Visual Arts, Music, Choir, Band, Orchestra, PE, and Theatre will be communicated before the start of school. School schedules: Schools will be developing their building schedules and logistical plans for pick up/drop off, symptom screening, building entry, transitions throughout the school day, lunch/recess schedules, etc. and will communicate these details to families before students arrive in August.

Schools will be developing their building schedules and logistical plans for pick up/drop off, symptom screening, building entry, transitions throughout the school day, lunch/recess schedules, etc. and will communicate these details to families before students arrive in August. Code of Conduct: Students enrolling for in-person learning are expected to adhere to all public health guidelines, protocols and procedures; attendance at school will serve as agreement to these terms.

> Video above: Colorado schools get nearly $121 million in federal emergency relief

HEALTH AND SAFETY

As part of the plan, Jeffco shared safety protocols that will be in place to limit exposure and transmission of COVID-19. Those include:

6-foot social distancing will be practiced to the fullest level possible.

Staff and student face coverings are required when social distancing cannot be maintained with consideration for exceptions, if necessary, for the health and wellness of certain students or staff.

Symptom screening.

Student grouping limitations wherever possible.

Regular hand washing.

Shared items and school materials will be reduced.

Increased building ventilation and fresh air mixture to the greatest extent possible.

Use of common spaces - cafeteria, gymnasium, auditoriums - is prohibited for large and mixed-group use.

Enhanced cleaning and decontamination of buildings and buses.

If a virus outbreak requires the closure of the district, individual schools, or affects specific groups of students, we will be ready to serve students in a remote environment

> More information can be found on the district's website.

> The full restart plan can be found here.