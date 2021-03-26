Jeffco Public Schools chooses sole finalist for superintendent

Tracy Dorland started her career in education as a teacher and has since served in a variety of administrative roles.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Just one name remains in the search for a new superintendent for Jeffco Public Schools.

The Jefferson County Board of Education announced Tracy Dorland as its preferred candidate and sole finalist for the open position, according to a district news release.

The district said Dorland currently serves as the deputy superintendent of Adams 12 Five Star Schools, a position she has held for the past three and a half years.

Dorland joined Adams 12 in 2013, as the district’s chief academic officer, the release said, and served as a teacher, principal, principal supervisor and central office leader in Denver Public Schools before she arrived in Adams 12.

The district said Dorland was the board's unanimous choice when it met Tuesday. Board members now undertake formal contract negotiations and other required steps before completing the hiring process, according to the release.

The board expects to take public action on Dorland's appointment in mid-April, the district said.

> WATCH: The video above is about the departure of previous Jeffco superintendent Jason Glass.

“We are very excited to announce Tracy Dorland as the sole finalist for our next superintendent," Board President Susan Harmon said. "Her wide range of instructional and school leadership experience, collaborative leadership style and knowledge of the Jefferson County community will enable her to acclimate quickly as our new leader. Tracy has a deep commitment to public education and has proven her dedication to work in the best interest of all students. We look forward to working with her to build upon our past success to best serve all of Jeffco’s students and families.”

The release said during Dorland's time at Adams 12, she has distinguished herself by increasing literacy achievement and graduation rates, ensuring academic rigor, improving school performance and emphasizing community and family engagement efforts aimed at supporting all children in the classroom.

Dorland holds a master’s degree in Educational Leadership and Policy Studies from the University of Denver, according to a release, and a bachelor of arts degree in psychology from the University of Colorado, Boulder.

Dorland and her family live in Jefferson County, the release said, and her two children attend Jeffco schools.

“I am deeply honored to have been selected as the finalist for Jeffco’s next superintendent," Dorland said. "Jeffco has a long tradition of excellence and has consistently been seen as one of the outstanding school systems in the country. As a longtime resident of Jeffco, I look forward to continuing the tradition of excellence and working with our schools, staff, students and our entire Jeffco community to achieve even greater success in student learning.”

Dorland would replace Dr. Jason Glass, who left Jeffco Schools in September to become Kentucky's education commissioner.

Jeffco and Colorado's other three largest school districts were all without superintendents at the same time. Cherry Creek School District announced this week it had selected a finalist. Denver and Douglas County are still searching for new leaders.