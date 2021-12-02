JeffCo Public Schools announces vaccine plan

Jeffco Public Schools has announced its plan to vaccinate teachers and staff for COVID-19.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo — Jeffco Public Schools has announced its plan to provide access to the COVID-19 vaccine to teachers and staff, according to the district's website.

>The video above is from a 9NEWS report from Feb. 9 about JeffCo teachers asking for clarity on the district's vaccine distribution plan.

According to the district's vaccination process, the email addresses of all employees have been submitted to the major healthcare providers in the district. Employees will be contacted by email when they are eligible to receive the vaccine.

The email will have instructions to sign up with the provider's system, according to the district. Once the employee is in the system, they will be able to make an appointment to receive the vaccine, according to the district's plan.

The list of providers includes Kaiser Permanente, Centura Health and SCL Health.

The same provider that contacts an employee will be responsible for coordinating the second dose appointment once the first dose has been administered, the district said.

Jeffco Public Schools will not be distributing the vaccine directly to any employee, nor will the district determine who is eligible, the plan reads.

In addition to this plan, employees are also encouraged to seek their own vaccination opportunities. If an employee has an existing appointment with a provider, the district asks that the employee keep that appointment and disregard emails from the other providers.