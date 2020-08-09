Jeffco teachers union to provide update on negotiations with the board of education

The Jefferson County Education Support Professionals Association will hold a virtual press conference, at 5:30 p.m.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo — The Jefferson County Education Support Professionals Association (JESPA) will provide an update to the public about negotiations with the Jeffco Board of Education.

The virtual press conference will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday and will update talks the union has had with each school board member regarding a wage for essential workers in Jeffco, JESPA said in a release.

JESPA told 9NEWS that bus drivers, secretaries, custodians, securities, paraprofessionals, maintenance and food service workers are the positions they consider essential.

“We are encouraged by the support several of our board members are showing us, and we hope that the school district will soon respond with a reasonable proposal for steps and COLA for ESPs,” said Lara Center, library paraprofessional and President of JESPA. "We believe there's no better time than Labor Day to fight for workers' rights."

Jeffco Board of Education Directors Ron Mitchell and Stephanie Schooley are scheduled to attend the virtual conference.

The association has had small group discussions with each of the five board members over the past seven months, according to JESPA.

Susan Harmon, Brad Rupert and Susan Miller currently sit on the Jeffco Board of Education with Mitchell and Schooley.

Current financial proposals from the district do not allow for pay increases and no cost of living adjustments. JESPA said in their release.

9NEWS reached out to the Board of Education for comment but did not hear back prior to publication.