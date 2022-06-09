Colorado State University President to step down

CSU System Chancellor Tony Frank said the CSU Board of Governors and Joyce McConnell “have decided to part ways.”

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Joyce McConnell is stepping down as Colorado State University's president. Her last day will be June 30.

The news of McConnell’s departure came days after the city confirmed a September date for McConnell to discuss “priorities and expectations for the upcoming school year” with City Council.

In a joint message sent to campus faculty, staff and students, McConnell and CSU System Chancellor Tony Frank said the CSU Board of Governors and McConnell “have decided to part ways.”

“The Board thanks President McConnell for her efforts leading the university, particularly during challenging and unprecedented times," read the announcement. “The Board wishes President McConnell all the best in her future endeavors.”

