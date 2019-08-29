Meiklejohn Elementary in Arvada has received a threat eight days into their school year as many students are just starting to settle into classes for the upcoming semester.



Police said a voicemail was left on the school's attendance line on Friday.



It was found Tuesday when school staff checked the recording following two days where attendance wasn't taken since they weren't considered normal school days.



School staff notified Arvada Police on Tuesday. Investigators said they tracked down a juvenile in Douglas County about 12 hours later in connection to the threat.



"This was in reference to a shooting at the school," Arvada Detective Dave Snelling said. "There was enough concern for the school to contact us when they got that message and have an investigation started."

School officials at Meiklejohn Elementary sent a letter to parents -- calling it a "suspected spam threat," and that authorities questioned two juveniles in Highlands Ranch. The letter went on to say that the school was cooperating with law enforcement and police "believed there was no intent by the individuals to do harm."

Police said the juvenile suspect did not have any weapons and is now charged with interference with staff, faculty and students of an educational facility, which is a class 3 misdemeanor. Arvada Police said the suspect had no connection to the school and there was no specific reason it was targeted.

"Technology is leaving quite a bit of a digital trail in a lot of places," Snelling said. "Through the assistance of a lot of these networks and sites were allowed access, and track these things down."



Police said every threat is considered serious and is investigated.



"Our police department was on the Regional SWAT Team that responded to Columbine, we have original members who responded to Platte Canyon," Snelling said. "We are very aware of the potential that is there...We are going to take these complaints very seriously because we have a close connection."



Arvada Police has a message to those who are planning a similar prank.



"Don't do it. If you feel that need or temptation to create that excitement or thrill," Snelling said. "You're causing serious damage to a lot of people and you're putting a lot of lives at risk. Prank or not."

