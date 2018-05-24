Coming up with something that could change the world is not the usual task for high school students.

"The opportunity to send something possibly new that people haven't done before that also has the potential to further this field is unbelievably exciting," Sarina Kopf said.

Kopf is a graduating senior at Lakewood High School. For the past three years, she has been working in the NASA Hunch program to come up with new ways of helping people live in space. Kopf leads a team working on a Hydrofuge, a device which spins plants and waters them through a mister so they can grow in microgravity.

"We absolutely need to be able to grow our own food to go on longer space missions," sophomore Stella Meillon said.

They submitted their idea to a national contest put on by the Center for Advancement of Science in Space. Tuesday, CASIS announced that it selected Lakewood High School as one of two schools nationwide to have its research project sent to the International Space Station.

"So, we're really excited to test our aeroponics system," sophomore Katee Harrington said.

The device uses a mister to hydrate the roots of the plant, but the question is how to get the water droplets off the roots before it causes them to rot.

"There is no research as to how misters act in space," Kopf said.

Junior Maxwell Zines likes working on something never done before.

"I just like to get my hands dirty, see what works, see what doesn't," Zines said.

Their team consists of five members including Josef Michelson who was in Utah when the announcement was made. Even though two members have already graduated, they will still work at Lakewood High School over the next few months to get the project ready before it is sent to the International Space Station by the end of the year.

"You are actually making an impact," Harrington said. "You're working with NASA and working with astronauts on the ISS solving actual problems."

They could be changing the world from their high school classroom.

"I'm absolutely ecstatic for this experience and I'm looking forward to see where it goes," Kopf said.

