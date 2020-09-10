Liberty Common High School puts classmates of student with COVID-19 in remote learning

About 175 Liberty Common High School students are learning remotely through mid-October as a precautionary measure after one student tested positive for COVID-19.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — About 175 Liberty Common High School students are learning remotely through mid-October as a precautionary measure after one student tested positive for COVID-19, the Fort Collins charter school told families in an email Tuesday.

The email, which was shared with the Coloradoan Thursday, said a Liberty Common High School student tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday night. The student had not been in the school since the week prior and there is no known transmission to other students in the school, Liberty Common Headmaster Bob Schaffer said in the email to families.

"As an extraordinary precaution," the school administration has asked about 175 students who shared a classroom with the student who tested positive to stay home from school starting Wednesday, Schaffer wrote. Students in the classes affected were alerted by the school and will learn remotely until Oct. 19, according to the email.

Only the students who shared a classroom with the student who tested positive are being asked to learn remotely, the school said. That does not include those students' siblings, friends or any middle or elementary school students.

Ten classes, taught by six different teachers, were listed as being affected in the email.