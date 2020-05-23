Loveland honors Class of 2020 with 'Graduate Walk of Honor'

Flags listing the names of ever senior student in the community were installed at the south end of Lake Loveland this week

LOVELAND, Colo. — On the south shore of Lake Loveland, a new installation honors the Class of 2020.

It’s called the Loveland Graduate Walk of Honor, a line of 17 flags listing the names and schools of more than 1,200 graduates in the Thompson School District.

“And I’m right there, that’s my name!” said Olivia Tate, after finding her name on one of the flags for Mountain View High School. The senior and student body president joined three of her friends to take pictures at the flag installation Thursday afternoon.

They wore their caps and gowns and dressed up for the occasion.

“I feel as if we need some closure. We worked 12 years of our lives to get this diploma,” she said. “And if we didn’t come out here, I think a lot of us would be wanting something more.”

“And [the flags are] just making us and our families feel a little more comforted in these times of uncertainty.”

The flag project was a joint effort between the Loveland Chamber of Commerce, the City of Loveland, Visit Loveland Colorado, the Thompson School District and community supporters.

“I’ve come here a number of times this week since we’ve put it up on Monday and there have been different seniors from different schools in their caps and gowns every single day, and they’re with their parents and taking pictures,” said Cindy Mackin of Visit Loveland. “It’s a form of celebration that they wouldn’t have gotten otherwise.”

Mackin’s daughter, Mackenzie, is a senior this year, too.

“I’m super thankful for the recognition we’ve received from our community,” Mackenzie Mackin said. “So, pictures in your cap and gown, having that little ceremony on your own – I think it’s still important to do those things.”

Loveland plans to keep the flags in place until July 18, when Cindy Mackin said the school district is hoping to hold a rescheduled graduation.