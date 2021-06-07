Mead High principal resigns after racist social media post by students

Rachael Ayers had been with the school for 12 years – Dr. Brian Young has been named the new principal at Mead.

MEAD, Colo. — The principal of Mead High School has resigned just weeks after a racially offensive photo was posted to social media – the picture showed three Mead High students reenacting the murder of George Floyd.

St. Vrain Valley Schools Superintendent Dr. Don Haddad sent a letter to parents, students and staff making the announcement.

>Video above: Mead students don't want high school to be defined by the racism caught on camera.

Rachael Ayers had worked at Mead for the past 12 years, according to Haddad's letter. She was a teacher at the school before moving into administration, first as an assistant principal, then as principal, according to the letter.

Haddad's letter goes on to tell the Mead High community that Dr. Brian Young has been named the school's new principal.

Young was the principal at Frederick High School for the last five years. Haddad touted Young as "a transformational leader focused on increasing student achievement, strengthening the school’s culture and launching new innovative programs that are empowering students with a strong competitive advantage for future success."

Mead High has recently been in the news after a picture surfaced showing three students recreating the murder of George Floyd. The photo shows one person wearing blackface and on the ground while another kneels on their neck. Another person is seen with their knee on the other person's back.

St. Vrain School District's full letter to the Mead High community:

Dear Mead High Community,

I hope you are having a restful and enjoyable beginning of your summer. While there have been several successes at Mead High School this past year, we have also experienced significant challenges, and I want to express my sincere appreciation for your continued support. As we look ahead to next year for Mead High and ways to continue to strengthen and advance our school, there are some important changes that I would like to share.

Rachael Ayers has made the decision to resign as Principal at Mead High School. I want to thank her for her lengthy service to the Mead High community for the past 12 years as a teacher, assistant principal, and principal, and I wish Mrs. Ayers the very best in her future endeavors. I understand how important strong leadership is in this time of change at Mead High, and to this end, I am excited to share that Dr. Brian Young has been appointed as the new Principal of Mead High School.

Dr. Young has been a highly-successful Principal of Frederick High School in St. Vrain Valley Schools for the past five years. During this time, he has been a transformational leader focused on increasing student achievement, strengthening the school’s culture, and launching new innovative programs that are empowering students with a strong competitive advantage for future success. This has included the opening of the district’s second P-TECH program in biochemistry, growing the school’s Biomedical Academy, increasing participation in Advanced Placement and other rigorous course offerings, and prioritizing a strong and supportive school culture through robust communication and numerous engagement opportunities. Prior to becoming the Principal at Frederick High School, Dr. Young served as a very successful Principal of Coal Ridge Middle School for six years, and highly-impactful Assistant Principal of Sunset Middle School for five years. He earned his Doctorate of Education from the University of Northern Colorado, and began his career as a successful science teacher over 20 years ago.

As we welcome Dr. Young into the Maverick community, he will begin hosting student and community meetings to discuss advancing student success and achievement with a focus on a safe and inclusive school environment and culture for every student, teacher, staff, and community member. Please expect more information from Dr. Young regarding these upcoming meetings and other important information by the end of this month. Dr. Young looks forward to engaging in conversation with Mead High School students, families, teachers, and staff, and can be reached anytime at young_brian@svvsd.org.

Again, thank you for your continued partnership and outstanding support as we work together to advance the success of our students, schools, and community. If you have any questions regarding this change, please feel free to contact me directly.

Sincerely,

Don Haddad, Ed.D.

Superintendent