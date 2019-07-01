Denver Public Schools robocall system called some parents to falsely tell them their children go back from winter break on Monday, according to a district spokesperson.

While most students do go back on Monday, some schools won't until Tuesday, said spokesperson Will Jones with DPS.

The easiest way to figure this out, according to Jones: head to your school's website and check the calendar there.

The district is still trying to figure out how this happened, Jones added. A correction would be issued to all families and the district apologizes to any confused parents out there, Jones said.