Metro State University locks tuition rate for undergrad students

The initiative means students don't have to worry about tuition increases for up to four years while they earning their degree.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — As the number of Colorado high school graduates going directly to college drops, with low-income students disproportionately impacted, one Denver university is starting a program to make it more affordable to earn a degree.

Metropolitan State University of Denver (MSU) announced Tuesday that it will lock in tuition rates for new and current undergraduate students, which means their tuition rate won't increase for up to four years.

“Our students are facing tremendous financial challenges right now,” said MSU Denver President Janine Davidson in a news release. “Many are working multiple jobs just to keep up with rising costs for rent, groceries, gas and other necessities, while also persevering to earn their college degrees. We want them to know that their tuition is one cost that won’t be rising.”

> The video above aired May 12: 17-year-old makes history as one of MSU Denver’s youngest graduates.

Under MSU's tuition-lock program:

For new freshmen, tuition will remain the same for four years

For current undergraduates, tuition won't change for three years.

For new students who transfer to MSU from other institutions, tuition won't change for two years.

In-state tuition at MSU costs $3,378 per semester for in-state undergraduates taking 12 credit hours. For out-of-state students, it's $10,510 per semester.

The tuition lock applies to both in-state and out-of-state students. The program doesn't apply to fees.

The program is an effort to make college more accessible while also giving students an incentive to complete their degree in four years, MSU said in a release.

“The more quickly our students graduate and enter the workforce, the more quickly they’re earning good salaries, shoring up their own financial security and strengthening Colorado’s economy,” Davidson said.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Education stories from 9NEWS