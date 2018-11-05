Graduation weekend is special for the Ramirez family - not because two sisters Stacy and Marion are graduating together, but because their mom, Tina, is joining them.

"I have no words to express how I feel," Stacy said. "I'm just so happy."

The sisters are first-generation college students at Metropolitan State University of Denver. Marion had her school plans delayed when she had a son.

"It pushed me back a little bit, but I still kept pushing through," Marion said. "I think after I had my son, he was more of my motivation to finish."

Tina decided to join her daughters at Metro State, but didn't realize the timing would end up just right.

"We did not expect this to happen this way, but it just worked out that we are graduating together," Tina said.

Tina is graduating with a degree in Criminal Justice. Both Stacy and Marion earned their degrees in Human Services with a concentration on mental health. Out of all three graduates, mom ended up with the highest G.P.A. at 3.99.

"You know, I thought that not just going to school was important, but also getting the best grades," Tina said.

Her daughters were not surprised,

"Of course, she does," Marion said.

"The reason she did so good in school was to be a role model for us," Stacy said.

One reason Stacy says she pushed hard to graduate was for her dad, as well as mom.

"To show him that it is possible and that I'm so grateful for everything that he's done to bring us here to the United States," Stacy said.

The Ramirez family shows it is possible for everyone to succeed.

"I just want to say I'm really proud of my girls," Tina said.

© 2018 KUSA