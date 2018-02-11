BOULDER — At the Boulder police station, details surrounding the investigation remain the same: no suspects, no toxicology report on the suspected drug used.

But, in the middle of it all, the SIgma Pi national fraternity suspended its local chapter while it conducts its own investigation.

Five woman have come forward claiming to have been given drinks spiked with drugs while partying on University Hill near the University of Colorado Boulder the night of October 17.

Rumors around campus focused on the Sigma Pi fraternity, prompting the national office to issue a statement.

"We are aware of the allegations connected to potential violation of health and safety policies by Zeta-Delta Chapter at the University of Colorado Boulder, " Executive Director Jonathan Frost said in a statement. "At this time, the Executive Office of Sigma Pi has temporarily suspended Chapter operations while the national Fraternity investigates the reports."

Students can still live at the Sigma Pi house. They just can't host any social events, hold chapter meetings, or conduct an official activity.

Sigma Pi has been a troubled organization in Boulder. It is not officially recognized by the University of Colorado. In 2013, Sigma Pi was expelled from the Undergraduate Interfraternity Council and was accused of a series of violations including infractions involving alcohol.

For the past five years, SIgma Pi has operated as an individual off-campus entity with no local oversight.

At this point, investigators have not identified the Sigma Pi fraternity as a suspect as they look at multiple locations throwing parties that night.

If something did happen at Sigma Pi, Frost said in a statement, "Sigma Pi has zero-tolerance policy for illegal drug use and any type of assault and hold members accountable to these policies with measures up to an and including expulsion."

If you know anything about the alleged druggings on October 17, please call Boulder Police or you can leave an anonymous tip by calling Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

