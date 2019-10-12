ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Students at Englewood Middle School will have the opportunity to experience a real-world study to discuss aviation thanks to the help of the Colorado National Guard.

At 12:50 p.m. on Friday, a UH-60 Colorado National Guard helicopter will be landing on the Englewood campus baseball fields, according to school district officials.

The fields are home to Englewood High School, Englewood Middle School, and Englewood Leadership Academy.

The opportunity will serve as a chance for students to experience a real-world STEAM study.

STEAM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math.

According to the school district's website, students as early as pre-Kindergarten can benefit from STEAM education by helping them build both technical and creative skills.

The school district also credits STEAM education as a better way to prepare students to work in fields that involve growth, according to their website.

