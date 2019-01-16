Time is running out for Denver Public Schools to reach an agreement with teachers on a new contract before a potential strike vote this weekend.

Leaders with DPS met with members of the Denver Classroom Teachers Association on Wednesday afternoon.

The district is proposing a $334 million compensation package that would establish an average base salary of $62,529. DPS even promises to pay the agreed amount even if the yearly revenue comes in below their projections.

Denver Public Schools Superintendent Susana Cordova said Wednesday that both sides are still working on reaching an agreement on teacher pay.

"We're not completely in agreement on how much money to put into our salary table," Cordova said. "We're making big cuts at the central office to help fund this."

Manny Sotelo, KUSA

Cordova, a former DPS teacher, said she was on the other side back in 1994 when Denver teachers went on strike and remembers how challenging it was for her at that time.

"My second year teaching we were in a very similar position and I remember how challenging it was," Cordova said. "I remember I was second year - I didn't have a lot of money in the bank, I was really nervous about what was going to happen.

"I get how important it is for our teachers how important it is for our students, how important it is for our community that we get to an agreement," Cordova continued.

Cordova also said there will not be a strike in the next week if there is no deal.

She says the earliest would be Jan. 28, and several things would have to happen before teachers walked off the job.

When asked about the possible strike on Wednesday, Gov. Jared Polis was careful not to take sides.

"We want to get both sides to work together to solve this issue, and I think they have a few more days of negotiations before there is any process that involves the state," Polis said.

The next negotiating session with Denver Classroom Teachers Association will take place Thursday, with another one scheduled for Friday.