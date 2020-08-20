New CEO for KIPP Colorado Schools makes sure students have equal access to virtual learning

'I want to make sure that what we are doing with our families is making sure that their identities are affirmed that their languages are celebrated,' said Tomi Amos.

DENVER — The challenges of going back to school virtually might be felt more by those who don't have access to computers or the internet. The new CEO for KIPP Colorado Schools knows that and she's doing something about it – her background and unique understanding of her students might have a lot to do with her decision making.

Tomi Amos, the new CEO of KIPP Colorado Schools, said she is humbled to be in the role. Her parents immigrated to this country from Nigeria, she's a first-generation American, product of a public-school education and the first Black woman to run a charter management organization in the state – according to KIPP Colorado.

"As a monolingual student myself at the time my parents had made some really intentional decisions about how they approached language in school with me and I want to make sure that what we are doing with our families is making sure that their identities are affirmed that their languages are celebrated," she said.

She has only been in her new role for two months, but is already putting her 2,600 students first, by providing them everything they need for the start of a virtual school year. "Students are getting ready to pick up their laptops, their tablets, they're coming to pick up all their school supplies to get ready for school on Monday," she explained.

She prioritized equal access to education by handing out laptops to each student. "We don't just want to rely on grant dollars to hope for our kids, we want to make sure we have what they need and so we've set aside the money in our budget to make sure that whether it's hot spots or some sort of technology or computer, that they have absolutely everything they need" said Amos.

Amos has already shown to be an encouraging and understanding leader, "I feel such a sense of pride and honor to be able to say that I am my parent's daughter, that they raised me to get to this place where I can continue to do right by others."