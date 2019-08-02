DENVER — With Denver teachers poised to strike on Monday for the first time in 25 years, a new round of negotiations between the two sides is scheduled to take place Friday evening.
They're set to meet during a public bargaining session at 5:30 p.m. Friday at 1617 S. Acoma St, in Denver. Even with that meeting set, as of Friday morning, teachers were still vowing to hit the picket line first thing Monday morning.
At issue is an incentive-based pay system that teachers call unpredictable and unfair to experienced educators. Teachers have said they want more invested in base salaries.
"I'm really hopeful that given where we are right now, and the prospect of what could happen on Monday that it's a much greater motivation to really deal at the table," Superintendent Susana Cordova said on 9NEWS Friday morning.
Friday's negotiations come after the state of Colorado decided not to intervene in negotiations, saying it believed both the union and the district were very close to a resolution to their labor dispute.
"I am here speaking as a teacher in the union, I am not on the bargaining team, We plan on negotiating in good faith, that's the point of negotiations," said teacher Melea Mayen on 9NEWS Friday morning. "I would really like to tell you how I feel about the strike is that none of us really want to go on strike. It's a last ditch effort and that's where we're at right now. "
If teachers do strike Monday, the district has said schools will remain open. however, this week it was announced that early childhood education classes would not be held.
DPS Superintendent Susana Cordova said due to the licensing requirements, training and background checks needed for those classes the district wouldn't be able to provide them during a strike.
That leaves 4,714 students - 71 percent of which qualify for free and reduced price lunch - without promised childcare should teachers strike on Monday.
