BVSD breaks ground on New Vista High School

BOULDER, Colo. — Construction has begun on the newest building in Boulder Valley School District.

The district held a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday to kick off construction of the new New Vista High School.

Voters in Boulder Valley School District (BVSD) approved a $350 million bond issue in November to provide improvements to buildings across the district, including the new high school building.

Currently housed in a building built in 1952, New Vista High School will get a new building on the same site. The current New Vista High School building was originally constructed as Baseline Junior High School.

The $47.2 million New Vista High School project will provide a 76,000-square-foot building with better energy efficiency and reduced ongoing maintenance costs.

BVSD said new building is expected to serve students for 70 years with features such as a modern performance space/auditorium, outdoor learning spaces and flexible learning spaces.

