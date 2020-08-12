Northfield High School staff member placed on administrative leave

The note went home to families on Dec. 4.

DENVER — A staff member of Northfield High school (NFHS) is under investigation for an allegation of misconduct by the Denver Police Department said the school Tuesday in a letter to families.

NFHS said the individual is on administrative leave until further notice.

>> The video above aired Sept. 29 about Safe2Tell tips down 7% after the switch to online learning in Denver

"All students are safe and parents of involved students have been contacted," NFHS said.

Information on the persons involved is confidential by law, said NFHS, and they cannot provide further details.

"As you know, the well-being, safety and security of our students is our first concern, and we will do everything possible to ensure that their learning is not interrupted," said Amy Bringedahl, NFHS principal. "I want to thank you for your support and patience."

Bringedahl said to contact them with any questions or concerns.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

Safe2Tell Colorado was initially a nonprofit organization after the 1999 Columbine massacre.

Students and parents can make an anonymous report by calling 1-877-542-7233