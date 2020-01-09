Clean-up operations underway on oil spill near Parkview Elementary School

A concerned citizen reported an oil spill from ruptured storage tanks near the elementary school in Rangely.

RANGELY, Colo. — Last week a concerned citizen informed the Herald Times about a potential oil spill just to the south of Rangely’s Parkview Elementary School.

Images submitted to the HT showed an unknown volume of what appeared to be oil near the base of large storage tanks on the site. Colorado Oil and Gas Commission records reveal the property is currently owned by Rio Mesa Resources, LLC. Miachel Hayes is listed as the registered agent of the company. The location of said spill was approximately 700 feet from the entrance of the elementary school.

The state oil and gas commission was notified of the spill, who reached out to the property owner. He confirmed the spilled liquid to be oil, and said the volume was “about half a barrel” which is 21 gallons.

“It’s been cleaned up. It’s a leak out of an old tank off a location that…the tank ended up having a hole in it, and spilled some oil out on the ground,” Hayes said.

COGCC Rule 906 governing spills and releases of E&P waste, gas, or produced fluids requires operators to investigate, clean up, and document impacts resulting from spills/releases as soon as practicable. Hayes claims that the clean up requirement has been met.

“We have cleaned the little spill up that didn’t amount to much, and it’s been taken care of,” he said.

By Tuesday this week, cleanup operations had started on the site. Two of the tanks were turned on their side and the affected soil had been dug out and piled up on site.